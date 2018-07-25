M/I Homes dips as recent economic reports overshadow strong Q2

M/I Homes (MHO -2.3% ) reports Q2 adjusted EPS $1.04, up from 73 cents a year ago. While the homebuilder's results beat consensus, two economic reports reflected weaker-than-anticipated new home sales and a decline in mortgage applications.

New contracts rose 17% to 1,631, and backlog sales value increased 29% to all-time quarterly record of $1.2B, with backog units up 23% to 2,966.

Homes delivered rose 16% to 1,409. Average home closing prices grew to $387,000 from $366,000 a year ago.

Cancellation rate, though, increased to 14% vs 13% Y/Y.

