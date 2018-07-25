FLIR Systems +7% on Q2 earnings beat and raised guidance

FLIR Systems (FLIR +7.1% ) reported Q2 revenue of $452.7M (+4.3% Y/Y) and organic revenue growth of 11% Y/Y, strong results in the maritime, thermal rifle scopes, and intelligent transportation systems product lines contributed to the organic revenue growth.

Segment sales: Industrial $188.42M (+14.4% Y/Y); Government & defense $161.03M (+10.5% Y/Y) and Commercial $103.26M (-16.5% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross improved 375 bps to 51.4%; operating improved 424 bps to 19.6% and Adj. operating improved by 386 bps to 22.5%.

Segment operating margins: Industrial improved by 220 bps to 30.8%; Government & defense improved by 210 bps to 28.3% and Commercial improved by 430 bps to 16.8%.

Q2 operating cash flow was at $110.17M compared to $30.13M a year ago.

Company repurchased ~2M shares at an avg. price of $50.52 in the first half of FY18.

FY18 Outlook, guidance raised: Revenue $1.78-1.8B previously $1.76-1.79B and EPS $2.17-2.22 previously $2.11-2.16.

