E*Trade on the rise after analyst hypothesizes on TD Ameritrade deal

E*Trade (ETFC +2.1%) perks up after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell writes that he still sees a TD Ameritrade(AMTD +0.5%)/E*Trade deal making sense from both a strategic and financial perspective, Bloomberg reports.
In a hypothetical merger scenario could value ETFC at $77, up from a previous estimate of $72.
With AMTD's Scottrade integration process exceeding expectations, the deal "becomes more compelling," and would create a synergistic EPS growth profile, he writes.
