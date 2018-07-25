E*Trade on the rise after analyst hypothesizes on TD Ameritrade deal

E*Trade (ETFC +2.1% ) perks up after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell writes that he still sees a TD Ameritrade(AMTD +0.5% )/E*Trade deal making sense from both a strategic and financial perspective, Bloomberg reports.

In a hypothetical merger scenario could value ETFC at $77, up from a previous estimate of $72.

With AMTD's Scottrade integration process exceeding expectations, the deal "becomes more compelling," and would create a synergistic EPS growth profile, he writes.

