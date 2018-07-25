Singapore buys trains from Bombardier in deal valued up to $880M

Singapore's transportation authority says it has bought 66 new trains from Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) to replace an older fleet on its metro rail service in a contract worth as much as $880M.

The contract includes an option for Bombardier to provide long-term service support for the new fleet, set to arrive beginning in 2021.

The trains are designed with new predictive maintenance features, which will have condition monitoring capabilities and sensors that transmit data back to a server that can identify emerging faults before they occur.