Viacom in talks to acquire AwesomenessTV

Viacom (VIA +0.6% , VIAB +1% ) may end up with a bargain as the corporate co-parents of youth-focused AwesomenessTV focus on higher priorities.

Comcast (CMCSA -0.8% ) took over 51% of AwesomenessTV by acquiring DreamWorks Animation, while Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) and Hearst own the rest.

Viacom's in talks to take it over for a fraction of its 2016 valuation of $650M, Deadline Hollywood says. Awesomeness founder Brian Robbins is now an executive at Viacom's Paramount Pictures.

Verizon has shifted focus away from content toward wireless and 5G, and the chief who bought into Awesomeness, Lowell McAdam, is set for retirement. Meanwhile, Viacom sees a fit with existing brands like Nickelodeon and MTV.