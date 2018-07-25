Acorda down 11% on failed attempt to block Ampyra competition

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR -11.3% ) is down on increased volume in apparent reaction to reports that it lost its bid to block Ampyra (dalfampridine) competition ahead of a decision from an appeals court.

Update: In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the U.S. Court of Appeals denied its motion for an injunction against certain generic drug makers from marketing their versions of Ampyra pending the resolution of its appeal. Oral arguments were held on June 7 related to the appeal of a lower court decision that invalidated four Ampyra patents set to expire between 2025 and 2027. If the appeal is denied, generic competitors may be able to sell their offerings as soon as July 31 when the one patent expires that was validated by the lower court.