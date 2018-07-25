More on Bright Scholar Education Q3 results

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU +0.3% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 33% Y/Y to RMB 540.9M, of which International Schools was RMB 178.9 (+13.4% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 161.7M (+27.4% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 129.9M (+35.2% Y/Y) & Complementary RMB 70.4 (+171.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Overall margin: Gross declined 220 bps to 43.0%; Adj. operating increased 30 bps to 30.3% & Adj. EBITDA declined 100 bps to 34.7%.

Total average student enrolment was 35,275 (+19.1% Y/Y); International schools was 7,440 (+14.5% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools was 15,773 (+19.1% Y/Y) & Kindergartens was 14,111 (+33.1% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.7B.

The Company repurchased 195,276 shares with an average price of $15.9 per share.

Revised 2018 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 1.67B-1.7B, representing Y/Y growth of 26%-28%; Organic revenue of ~RMB 1.63B-RMB 1.66B; average student enrollment ~35K-36K, representing Y/Y growth of 18%-21%. Expects 10 new school openings.

