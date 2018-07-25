Broadcasters rise as court backs FCC

U.S. broadcasters are gaining after an appeals court declines to overturn the FCC's restored "UHF discount," a factor in ownership rules that allowed Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +2.7% ) to pursue a takeover of Tribune Media (TRCO +2.4% ).

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 1.8% ; Gray Television is up 0.7% ; Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is up 1.3% . SSP is up 0.5% .

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled that challenging parties (Free Press and Prometheus Radio) didn't have standing.

The UHF discount allowed for only half of a UHF station's audience to count toward a 39% ownership cap, which Sinclair would have nearly doubled without the discount.

While the decision helps clear the path for Sinclair's Tribune deal, it may be too late for them barring other action, as that deal has an Aug. 8 deadline and faces a lengthy referral to an administrative law judge.