PG&E, Edison rises after California governor proposes bill easing liability

PG&E (PCG +1.8% ), Edison International (EIX +1.1% ) and Sempra Energy (SRE +0.4% ) are higher after California Gov. Gov. Brown proposed legislation that could dramatically ease the potential wildfire-related financial burdens on large utilities by potentially shoveling more costs onto ratepayers’ shoulders.

In a letter to state legislators, Brown said the current legal framework which confronts utilities with liabilities they claim threatens them with bankruptcy is unsustainable.

Brown’s plan would not free PG&E of its financial responsibilities related to last fall’s northern California wildfires but would deliver a victory for PG&E and other utilities by shifting the future cost burden of strict liabilities that power companies now face under inverse condemnation, which holds utilities liable if their equipment was a factor in causing a wildfire or other disaster, even if the utility properly conducted maintenance and facilities upgrades.

“PG&E shareholders are trying to find any kind of comfort that they can that the liability for the wildfires will be at least be below the worst-case scenario,” says Morningstar utility analyst Travis Miller.