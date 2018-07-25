MGX Minerals announces acquisition of Salinitas Lithium Brine Project at Salinas Grande Salar, Argentina

MGX Minerals (MGXMF -1.7% ) announced it has entered into an Option Agreement with A.I.S. Resources to acquire an 80% interest in the Salinitas lithium brine mining tenements.

Salar de Salinas Grandes area is renowned for its lithium and potassium rich brine resources.

To secure the Option Agreement, MGX has agreed to pay $250K on or before July 31,2018.

The Company can acquire an undivided 80% in the project at any time during the agreement by making payments totaling C$3.2M.

MGX has agreed to incur total expenditures of $1.2M prior to May 31, 2020.