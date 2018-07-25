CSX to pay $2.2M in 2015 oil spill settlement

CSX Corp. (CSX +0.6% ) reaches a $2.2M settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of West Virginia that requires it to pay $1.2M to the U.S. and $1M to West Virginia to resolve liability for a 2015 oil spill in the state.

In the spill, 27 railcars of a CSX train carrying 3.1M gallons of crude oil derailed and leaked 378K gallons of crude, some of which caught fire and the remainder of which spewed into nearby waterways, causing groundwater and soil contamination in the surrounding area.

The accident was caused by a split rail, a Federal Railroad Administration investigation found.