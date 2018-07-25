UK retail sales extend growth as heatwave persists: CBI

British shoppers spent strongly for a second month in July, as a heatwave continued to boost retail sales, though some signs of cooling demand were appearing.

The CBI's retail sales balance fell to +20 in July from a nine-month high of +32, a slightly smaller drop than either retailers or economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Looking at the three months to July as a whole, sales growth of +21 was the highest since December 2016, but for August retailers expect sales growth to flatten.

"Long-term challenges facing the retail sector are significant. Continually subdued real wage growth means that households are still feeling the pinch, and retailers are still grappling with deeper structural issues," Paleja said.

Source: Investing.com