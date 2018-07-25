Owens Corning down 9% on Q2 miss

Owens Corning (OC -9.8% ) reported net sales growth of 13.8% Y/Y to $1.82B reflecting contribution of Insulation acquisitions and successful pricing actions in Roofing and Insulation.

Segment sales: Composites $541M (+1% Y/Y), Insulation $682M (+55% Y/Y) and Roofing $659M (-4% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 263 bps to 22.9%; operating declined by 258 bps to 11.13% and Adj. EBIT declined by 267 bps to 11.7%.

Segment EBIT margins: Composites declined by 252 bps to 13.1% due to higher manufacturing costs; Insulation improved by 60 bps to 7.2% and Roofing declined by 340 bps to 19.3%.

Free cash flow was $193M compared to $282M a year ago.

Company repurchased 252k shares for $20M and has 6.2M shares available for repurchase under the current authorization.

FY18 Outlook: Adj. EBIT $925-975M; tax rate 26-28%; cash tax rate 10-12%; corporate expenses $135-140M; Capital additions ~$500M and interest expense $125-130M.

Previously: Owens Corning misses by $0.28, misses on revenue (July 25)