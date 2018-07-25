Tullow shuts Kenyan oilfield operations after protests

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) says it has stopped work at its Kenyan oilfields and halted trucking operations after protests disrupted a pilot scheme which trucks oil to a storage facility in Mombasa in preparation for construction of a $2.9B pipeline.

Kenyan media says the protests sought more security forces for the area, which has long been plagued by banditry and cattle rustling.

Tullow is targeting production in Kenya of at least 100K boe/day after first oil in 2021-22.

Tullow reported an H1 profit of $150.5M, swinging from a loss of $558M in the year-ago quarter, and a 15% Y/Y rise in revenue to $905M.

The company says it will use its $400M in free cash flow to pay down debt and invest rather than pay an interim dividend, after previously raising the possibility of a return to payouts.

Also, Tullow chairman and founder Aidan Heavey will step down from the company, to be replaced by Dorothy Thompson, who was named an independent non-executive director in April.