Beazer Homes leads homebuilders' slump on disappointing economic data

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) falls 6.8% in early afternoon trading, after new home sales in June hit an eight-month low.

Mortgage applications fell again this week, with the MBA composite index down 0.2%.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is down 2.7% and includes holdings in Meritage Homes (MTH -4% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -4.4% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -3.1% ), and Lennar (LEN -3.4% ), and KB Home (KBH -3.9% ). The ETF is down 4.43% in the past week.

Other homebuilders that got caught up in the decline: PulteGroup (PHM -4.3% ), Hovnanian (HOV -2.5% ), and M/I Homes(MHO -3.1% ).

The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index -2.2% today, down 5.1% in past five trading days, and has lost 12% YTD.

ETFs: XHB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW

