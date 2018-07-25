When Elon Musk comes calling

Media outlets are picking up on a story already making waves in the Seeking Alpha community as the dramatic farewell note digitally penned by contributor Montana Skeptic continues to circulate.

Montana Skeptic reported that his work colleague received a direct phone call from Tesla (TSLA +0.8% ) CEO Elon Musk complaining about his short-focused articles and threatening legal action. Earlier in the week, the identity of Montana Skeptic and his place of employment were revealed on Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla supporters have been quick to note that The Wall Street Journal's Dan Neil deleted his Twitter account this week after issuing a positive Model 3 review in what may have been a reaction to personal attacks.

Looking ahead, Elon Musk faces a bright spotlight on the company's Q2 earnings call next week after several analysts (including Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas) criticized his dismissal of some questions on the Q1 call as being on the "boring" and "dry" side. The Musk wildcard will be in play in AH trading after the Q2 numbers initially drop. Tune in at 5:30 ET on August 1 as Seeking Alpha live blogs the Tesla earnings call.

Also check out Seeking Alpha Executive Editor George Moriarty's article on the resignation of Montana Skeptic.