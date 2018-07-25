Roche's eye implant for wet AMD shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares up 2%

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY +2.1% ) Genentech unit announces positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, LADDER, evaluating its investigational Port Delivery System with ranibizumab for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

The small refillable device, slightly longer than a grain of rice, is surgically implanted in the eye. It is designed to continuously deliver a special formulation of ranibizumab (Lucentis) over time, thereby reducing the number and frequency of eye injections to treat the condition.

Most study participants (~80%) went six months or longer between device implantation and the first refill.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

Phase 3 development will begin later this year.