Google announces Edge TPU, Cloud IoT Edge

Google (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) announces the Edge TPU, an IoT-optimized chip for the edge environment, and the Cloud IoT Edge, a software stack extending Cloud’s AI capabilities to gateways and connected devices.

The products let users build and train machine learning models in the cloud then run them on Cloud IoT Edge devices through the Edge TPU hardware accelerator. The result is predictive AI calculations that require less power without compromising reliability.

Google didn’t make the Edge TPU to compete with other chips and says it could prove “very good for all the silicon vendors and the device makers.”

Google released its open-source TensorFlow AI software in 2015.

Microsoft announced an IoT chip design earlier this year.

Sources: CNBC/Internet of Business

