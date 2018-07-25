Fang Holdings +3.8% after 'bumpy' Q1

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) is up 3.8% in U.S. trading after Q1 results where it broke even on an adjusted basis and grew underlying earnings but missed analyst estimates.

"The company is deepening its reform from business lines to full operations including financial management," says CEO/Chairman Vincent Mo, who acknowledges reform has been a "bumpy process" that he expects will lead to rewards in the near future.

Total revenues fell 43% mainly due to a drop in e-commerce services. Operating loss narrowed to $3.9M from $6.1M, but net loss was $44.9M, chiefly driven by a change in fair value of equity securities of $42.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $7.1M from a year-ago $1M.

The company does expect profit for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2018.

Earnings call transcript

Press release