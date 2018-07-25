Fannie-Freddie to be a priority if Democrats win House, Waters says

Fixing Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -1.4% ) and Freddie Mac(OTCQB:FMCC -1.9% ) would head up Representative Maxine Waters' list of priorities if Democrats win control of the House of Representatives in this year's mid-term elections and if she leads the Financial Services Committee next year, Bloomberg reports.

Waters said that housing finance-reform is "very important" to her, but didn't give details on what she would do, when responding to a question at an event in Washington, DC, today.

Lawmakers have struggled with what to do with Fannie and Freddie since the federal government took control of the mortgage-finance giants after the financial crisis.

