Report: No. 2 Fox holder signs off on Disney asset deal

The No. 2 shareholder at Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -1.1% , FOXA -1.2% ) has voted in favor of selling the company's entertainment assets to Walt Disney (DIS -0.7% ), Bloomberg reports, giving more certainty to Friday's vote on the $71.3B deal.

Activist TCI Fund Management supports the transaction; it had made some waves last month when urging Fox to wait on another counter-offer from Comcast (CMCSA -1.1% ).

The fund had said it was "strongly motivated" to pursue the highest price in the deal.