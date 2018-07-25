Turkcell +5.5% on revenue growth, raised guidance

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) is up 5.5% in NYSE trading after posting Q2 results where profits disappointed slightly but the company raised revenue guidance for the year.

The company now targets full-year revenue growth of 16-18%, up from a previous forecast of 14-16%.

Revenues grew 18% to 5.1B Turkish lira, and EBITDA rose 46.5% to 2.13B lira. EBITDA margin rose 8 percentage points to 41.8%.

Net income fell 41%, however, to 415M lira.

In operational highlights, it noted mobile ARPU growth of 13.3% and that its mobile triple play sub ratio rose 13.8 points to 60.5%.

In full-year guidance, it's maintaining expectations for EBITDA margin of 37-40%.

Press release