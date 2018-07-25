Coca-Cola earnings seen as glass half-empty

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic weighs in on Coca-Cola (KO +1.7% ) following the beverage company's Q2 earnings report.

"The quarter shows mixed trends, with some that give us concerns (NA pricing, unit case slowdown, margin squeeze)," advises Zuanic.

"We also think 2Q revenue was flattered by tax-induced price hikes in WE and higher inflation in LatAm. We realize that the company strategically is making great strides, but we see 2Q more as a glass half empty," he adds.

Susquehanna has a Neutral rating on KO and price target of $45.00.

