Freeport -2.5% after cutting 2020 Indonesian production guidance by 20%

Freeport McMoRan (FCX -2.4% ) fell as much as 6% before paring losses, after revealing operational challenges in Indonesia, saying harder rock and seismic events have complicated access to deep ore from the Deep MLZ deposit at its Grasberg mine.

To mitigate the impact, FCX says it will extend operations at its open pit mine at Grasberg by six months through H1 2019; but the problems will result in lower sales at Grasberg in 2020, dropping production guidance to 800K lbs. of copper from 1M previously.

“It’s going to take some time and so we have reflected that in our plan,” CEO Richard Adkerson said during FCX’s Q2 earnings conference call. “It’s not affecting the resource itself. It’s just a question of starting it up and ramping it up.”

FCX also said rising global protectionism has not yet hurt copper demand but it is prepared to adjust production if it does, and the company would “hunker down” in the event of deferring spending and cutting costs in order to remain cash flow positive.

Separately, Indonesia’s parliament has asked the government to recalculate damages to the environment from Grasberg, estimated in a 2017 report at $13.25B, although the rationale is unclear.