Exxe Group acquires a Swiss high-tech storage facility

Exxe Group (OTCPK:AXXA +54% ) announced acquisition of a 50,000 sq. ft. storage facility that once completed will host a 100,000 sq. ft. High Tech Center located in Switzerland.

At this property, Exxe will have secure, climate-controlled storage facilities for safely storing high value assets on behalf of third parties or the corporation itself.

“Given the high interest in digitized assets and alternative currencies, we are excited to offer an integrated solution that bridges our core competencies of real estate and technology, to offer a streamlined solution for managing assets in both the physical and digital worlds”, commented Dr. Nazmiev, director and acting CEO of Exxe Group.