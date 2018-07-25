Denali up 1% on positive STAT News piece

Thinly traded Denali Therapeutics (DNLI +1.3% ) is up on triple normal on the heels of a bullish article by STAT News citing recently published research that a gene called LRRK2 may play a key role in the development of Parkinson's disease, regardless of its mutation status.

Denali has two LRRK2 candidates, DNL201 and DNL151, both in Phase 1 development, originally targeted to tiny subpopulation of PD sufferers, 3 - 4%. If unmutated LRRK2 does, indeed, play a significant role in PD, then the potential market expands exponentially.