DTE Energy +1.5% as strong Q2 prompts full-year guidance raise

DTE Energy (DTE +1.5% ) is higher after easily beating Q2 earnings expectations and raising FY 2018 earnings guidance above consensus.

DTE says its non-utility business enjoyed a 40% Y/Y increase due to lower taxes and increased volumes, prompting it to raise guidance for its FY 2018 operating EPS to $5.94-$6.32 from an earlier outlook for $5.57-$5.99; the $6.13 midpoint would be mark a 10% increase from 2017.

DTE Electric's Q2 net income rose 18% Y/Y to $163M, as high temperatures in May and June caused consumers to crank up their air conditioning.

"We are crushing it this year," DTE Energy Chairman and CEO Gerry Anderson said in today's earnings conference call.