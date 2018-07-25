Colorado-exposed E&Ps on the rise as Initiative 97 faces setback

E&P stocks with Colorado exposure sport solid gains, as SunTrust analyst Welles Fitzpatrick says the state’s Initiative 97 lost one of the "seven signature gathering firms due to unpaid wages."

Among relevant tickers: PDCE +3.7% , SRCI +3.5% , XOG +2.7% , APC +0.7% .

The initiative, which would expand the buffer zone required between oil and gas wells and occupied buildings to 2,500-ft. setback vs. 500 ft. currently, is considered the industry’s biggest worry this year.

SunTrust believes the initiative was not on pace to get the necessary 98K signatures by an Aug. 6 deadline before the setback and is running low on funds.

Source: Bloomberg First Word