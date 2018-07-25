AMD earnings preview: Watch for PC, crypto mining impact

AMD (AMD -1.1% ) will report Q2 results aftermarket today. The company guided revenue of $1.675B to $1.775B (consensus: $1.72B), which represents a 40% Y/Y growth. AMD guided adjusted gross margins of 37%. The consensus estimate puts EPS at $0.13.

Last quarter: AMD’s strong Q1 featured 40% Y/Y revenue growth with Computing and Graphics revenue +95% on the strong sales of the Radeon and Ryzen products.

PC watch: Gartner and IDC have recently reported that quarterly PC shipments saw the strongest Y/Y growth in six years. AMD stands to benefit.

Intel competition: Some analysts have bet on AMD pulling ahead of Intel regarding of manufacturing processes, and that could reflect in AMD’s guidance. Intel reports earnings tomorrow.

Crypto mining: Declining sales of graphics card due to easing cryptocurrency mining could pose a headwind as the area has made up about 10% of AMD sales.

Stock movement: AMD shares are up 2.5% in the past month, 57% YTD , and 14% in the past year.

