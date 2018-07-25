Lockheed Martin upgraded at Cowen after 'super' Q2; F-35 worries 'overblown'

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.2% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $370 price target at Cowen, which cites the company's enhanced visibility to a ~10% growth rate through 2021, above average cash flow, dividend yield and attractive risk/reward.

LMT's Q2 results were "super," says Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr, and its improved guidance "reflected a broad based 5% increase in 2018 sales guide," stemming from more contract wins, early funding on new awards and add-on funds in the FY 2018 U.S. Defense Department budget.

The good news should continue, von Rumohr writes, given the long lead times on defense programs, and concerns about sales of LMT’s F-35 aircraft - which comprise nearly 30% of the company's revenues - are overblown.

Von Rumohr does not see production revenues starting to plateau until 2022-23, and that's without any additional new purchases or aircraft innovation.