Bipartisan Senate bills aims to delay auto tariffs

Senators Doug Jones (Alabama) and Lamar Alexander (Tennessee) introduced a bill today aimed at delaying the Trump Administration's tariffs on imported cars and trucks.

The bill stipulates that the International Trade Commission conduct "a comprehensive study" of the U.S. automotive industry and the impact of dueling tariffs before any action is taken.

Jones and Alexander are from states with foreign auto plants.

President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met today in the White House to discuss trade issues.

Several automakers have warned of fewer U.S. if the dueling tariffs are enacted.

