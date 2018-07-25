BTIG repeats bull case for Santander Consumer USA after Q2

  • Santander Consumer USA (SC +3.2%) Q2 exceeded consensus mostly due to the better-than-expected provision for credit losses, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer in a note.
  • The provision for credit losses came in at $352.6M compared with consensus of $24.4M and BTIG estimate of $438.4M.
  • Palmer reiterates buy recommendation and $25 price target.
  • SC was able to increase origination and its return on average assets "without taking additional risk/expanding the company's credit box," Palmer wrote.
  • He still sees Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -11.7%) buying Santander Consumer's Chrysler Capital stake as "highly likely" and that SC will use those proceeds to buy back stock.
  • Management had no update on SC's talks with FCAU regarding CCAP, he said.
