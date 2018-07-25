Stocks bump higher as Trump reportedly wins EU trade concessions

Stocks spike to highs of the day following a Dow Jones report that Pres. Trump has secured trade concessions from the European Union, including the import of more soybeans and possibly some liquefied natural gas: Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

The report comes shortly before Trump and European Commission Pres. Juncker were scheduled to brief the press at a joint conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Potentially relevant agriculture stocks include ADM, BG, ANDE, MOS, CF, UAN, NTR.

ETF: SOYB, UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, KOLD, UNL, DCNG, GAZB