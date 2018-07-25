Telenet pushes back on Lucerne demand deadline

Belgium's Telenet (TLGHY -2.8% ) pushes back against accusations from its shareholder Lucerne about too-close ties to parent Liberty Global (LBTYA -2.2% ), telling Bloomberg that Lucerne's Aug. 1 deadline for demanding disclosures isn't "fair or reasonable."

The firm strongly disagrees with charges that it's artificially keeping the share price low for a squeeze-out.

Telenet "strongly disagrees" and says several of Lucerne's conclusions are either inaccurate are not based in fact. What Lucerne's doing can't be considered constructive engagement, it says.

