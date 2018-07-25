Facebook -8.3% as revenues trail expectations

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is sliding, down 8.3% after hours, after a miss on revenues in Q2 earnings despite 42% gains.

Revenues hit $13.23B vs. last year's $9.32B. Mobile ad revenues made up about 91% of the total, up from 87% a year ago.

Income from operations rose 33%, to $5.86B. Operating margin slipped to 44% from 47%.

Net income rose 31% to $5.1B and EPS of $1.74 beat expectations.

Daily active users averaged 1.47B for June (up 11% Y/Y), and monthly active users were 2.23B as of June 30, also up 11%.

Cash and equivalents and marketable securities came to $42.31B at the end of the quarter. Capex was $3.46B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET

Press release