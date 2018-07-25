U.S. regulator urged to approve Cheniere's Midship gas pipeline project

At least two E&P companies this week urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to expedite approval of Cheniere Energy’s (NYSEMKT:LNG) proposed $1B, 234-mile Midship natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma, Reuters reports.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) reportedly told the FERC that Midship is needed because current gas pipeline infrastructure cannot accommodate anticipated demand from the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma.

The Midship project is designed to deliver 1.44B cf/day of gas from STACK and SCOOP to existing pipelines near Bennington, Okla., for transport to Gulf Coast and southeast markets where demand for the fuel for domestic consumption and liquefied natural gas export is growing.

Cheniere filed an application to build Midship in May 2017; the company has said it was targeting completion of the project in early 2019.