AGNC Investment Q2 sees some improvement from a rough Q1

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Q2 comprehensive income per share 34 cents vs. loss of 53 cents in Q1 and income of 40 cents in Q2 2017.

"Despite increasing global trade tensions, financial market volatility declined in the second quarter and equity markets recovered somewhat from the weakness experienced during the first quarter of 2018," says CEO and Chief Investment Officer Gary Kain.

Net spread and dollar roll income per share of 63 cents, excluding estimated "catch-up premium amortization benefit, vs 60 cents in Q1.

Tangible net book value per common share $18.41 as of June 30, 2018, down 1.2% from $18.63 as of March 31, 2018; figure excludes $550M, or $1.27 a share, of goodwill and other intangible assets as of June 30, 2018.

Average asset yield on its investment portfolio, excluding the net TBA position, was 2.99% for Q2, compared to 3.05% for the prior quarter.

Annualized net interest spread--including TBA securities and interest rate swaps was 1.42% in Q2, compared with 1.38% in Q1.

