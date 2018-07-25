Las Vegas Sands -4% after mixed results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades lower after reporting results for Q2.

Net income increased 5.8% to $676M during the quarter, although on a hold-normalized basis adjusted net income was up 21.3% to $597M.

The Sands China business generate revenue of $2.11B and property EBITDA of $750M during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was up 200 bps to 35.4%.

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $402M vs. $392M a year ago and property EBITDA of $77M vs. $79M last year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue was down 100 bps to 19.2%.

Shares of LVS are down 4.13% in AH trading to $72.00.

