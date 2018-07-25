Mattel lower after weak earnings, +2K job cuts

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is down sharply after posting weak Q2 results.

Gross margin plunged to 30.1% of sales from 41.0% a year ago after revenue dropped across key geographic regions.

Mattel plans on some restructuring by announcing 2.2K job eliminations (22% of global non-manufacturing workforce) and the sale of manufacturing sites in Mexico.

CEO update: "While the industry is evolving, the toy market continues to grow, and we should be able to reverse our own trends given our strong standing and the quality of our assets. With that said, we are in a turnaround and as expected, had a challenging second quarter driven primarily by the Toys "R" Us liquidation. At the same time, we saw continued strong performance by Barbie and Hot Wheels, and we made substantial progress on our Structural Simplification program to restore profitability and improve productivity in the near-term."

