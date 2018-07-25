Qualcomm +3.6% on Q3 beats, $30B repurchase program on NXP deal end

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) gains 3.6% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 6% Y/Y revenue growth. Q4 guidance has revenue of $5.1B to $5.9B (consensus: $5.47B) and EPS of $0.75 to $0.85 (consensus: $0.79).

Walking away from NXP Semi (NASDAQ:NXPI): “In the absence of approval from SAMR or other material developments, we expect to terminate the transaction with NXP Semi after 11:59 p.m. New York time on July 25, 2018.”

Stock repurchase: Upon the termination of the NXP agreement, Qualcomm will pursue a repurchase program of up to $30B.

QCT results: Revenue, $4.1B (+1%); EBT, $607M (+6%); MSM chip shipments, 199M (+6%). QTL results: Revenue, $1.5B (+25%); EBT, $1.05B (+23%).

Apple impact: Qualcomm did not record any QTL revenues in the first nine months of FY18 or Q3 or Q4 of FY17 for royalties due on sales of Apple products due to the ongoing legal disputes. Q3 QTL revenue included $500M paid under an interim agreement with another licensee in dispute.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:45 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

NXP shares are down 2% aftermarket.

