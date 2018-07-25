F5 Networks records beat on software growth

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q3 results thanks to growth in software solutions and services.

Shares are flat in after-hours action after gaining 1.6% today.

Non-GAAP net income rose to $150.1M from $130.8M on revenues that grew 4.7%.

Revenue breakout: Products, $238.8M (up 1.6%); Services, $303.4M (up 7.3%).

For Q4 it has a revenue goal of $555M-$565M (light of $558.5M consensus) and non-GAAP EPS of $2.61-$2.64 (above expectations for $2.59).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press release