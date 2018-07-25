ONEOK to buy remaining interest in West Texas LPG for $195M

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) agrees to acquire Martin Midstream Partners' (NASDAQ:MMLP) 20% interest in the West Texas LPG pipeline system for $195M, making OKE the sole owner of West Texas LPG.

West Texas LPG is a natural gas liquids pipeline system that provides takeaway capacity to Permian Basin producers and consists of ~2,600 miles of NGL pipeline in Texas and New Mexico.

The system provides transportation services to the Mont Belvieu market center from nearly 40 third-party natural gas processing plants located in the Permian Basin.