Citrix Systems +2.5% on Q2 beats, upside guides, 49% subscription growth

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) gains 2.5% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $715M to $725M (consensus: $711.26M) and EPS of $1.23 to $1.26 (consensus: $1.23).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue of $2.92B to $2.95B (consensus: $2.91B) and EPS of $5.30 to $5.40 (consensus: $5.29).

Segment revenue growth: Subscription revenue, +49%; Product and license revenue, +1%; Support and services revenue, +3%.

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 87%; operating margin, 30%; deferred and unbilled revenue, $1.94B; cash flow from operations, $170M; stock repurchases, 1.8M shares.

