Visa Q3 GAAP EPS takes a $600M hit from litigation provision

Visa (NYSE:V) fiscal Q3 GAAP EPS rises 16% Y/Y to $1.00, while adjusted EPS $1.20, up 39%.

Adjusted EPS excludes $600M litigation provision and related tax benefit associated with the interchange multi-district litigation case.

Visa -0.87% in after-hours trading.

Q3 net operating revenue rose 15% to $5.24B, driven by growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions.

Total adjusted operating expenses $3.49B, up 15% Y/Y.

Total number of Visa Inc. cards 3.28B, up 4% from 3.16B Y/Y.

Updates FY2018 outlook for GAAP and adjusted effective tax rate to 20.5%-21.5%, including a 6 percentage point reduction from U.S. tax reform.

Outlook for FY2018 diluted class A common stock EPS growth high 50s on a GAAP nominal dollar basis and low 30s on an adjusted non-GAAP nominal dollar basis; both include about 9-10 percentage points driven by U.S. tax reform and about 1.5 percentage points of positive foreign currency impact.

Reaffirms full-year 2018 financial outlook for annual net revenue, annual operating expense growth, and annual operating margin.

