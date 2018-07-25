Xilinx +9.8% on Q1 beat, upside guides

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) pops 9.8% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 13% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue of $700M to $720M (consensus: $680.21M). Upside FY19 guidance has revenue of $2.8B to $2.9B (consensus: $2.75B).

Key metrics: Operating cash flow, $176M; capex, $26M; combined inventory days, 113; cash and equivalents, $3.4B.

Earnings call is set for 5 PM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

