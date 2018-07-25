Harley-Davidson among biggest movers on news of EU trade concessions

Declaring a "new phase" in U.S. relations with the European Union, Pres. Trump says at a White House news conference following his meeting with European Commission Pres. Juncker that the U.S. and European Union agreed to work toward "zero tariffs" and "zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods."

Trump says the U.S. and EU will "resolve" steel and aluminum and "retaliatory tariffs," the EU agrees to buy more U.S. soybeans "almost immediately" and "wants to import" more liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Equities exposed to the European region spiked near the close of today's trading as first reports appeared suggesting European concessions on trade.

Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), which earlier announced plans to move some work out of the U.S. to avoid Europe’s tariffs in retaliation for the steel and aluminum levies, closed +1% after trading in the red for most of the day.

General Motors (NYSE:GM), which cut its forecast for the year on surging prices for steel and aluminum, pared losses following the news to finish -4.7% .