Biogen and Eisai's BAN2401 shows positive effect in mid-stage Alzheimer's study; BIIB down 6% after hours

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announce positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, Study 201, evaluating anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 in 856 patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). The data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

Participants were randomized to receive one of five dosing regimens of BAN2401 or placebo for 18 months. The co-primary endpoints were safety and the change from baseline to month 18 in an AD composite scale called ADCOMS.

Early in the study, the highest doses of 10 mg/kg monthly (n=253) and biweekly (n=161) were determined to be the most efficacious so more patients were allocated to these arms.

BAN2401 showed dose-dependent and statistically significant reductions in amyloid plaques at all doses as measured by amyloid PET. In the 10 mg/kg biweekly arm, the average brain amyloid at baseline was 74.5 and dropped to 5.5 at month 18. In amyloid image visual read, 81% of patients converted from positive to negative at month 18 (p<0.0001).

Clinically, the 10 mg/kg biweekly dose slowed the rate of decline on ADCOMS by 30% versus placebo (baseline to month 18). The rate of cognitive decline was slowed 47% versus placebo as measured by another scale called ADAS-Cog.

Patients receiving either of the two highest doses also showed a statistically significant reduction in tau protein over time compared to placebo (p<0.05).

On the safety front, the rate of treatment-related adverse events was 53.4% for the 10 mg/kg monthly arm and 47.2% for the 10 mg/kg biweekly arm compared to 26.5% for placebo. The most common adverse events were amyloid-related imaging abnormalities and infusion-related reactions.