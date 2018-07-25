QTS logs healthy Q2 with 20% core FFO growth

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) topped expectations with its Q2 earnings despite swinging to a net loss due to restructuring expenses.

Core operating funds from operations came to $36.9M, beating an expected $36.5M, and revenue grew 4% and beat as well. Core operating FFO/share was $0.64 vs. a consensus of $0.62.

Core adjusted EBITDA came to $53.6M, up 27.9% and beating expectations for $52.7M.

New and modified renewal core leases aggregated to $13.1M of incremental annualized rent during the quarter.

Meanwhile, consolidated net loss was $6.4M (vs. a year-ago gain of $4.6M), primarily due to $11.4M in one-time restructuring expenses tied to the company's strategic growth plan (realigning around hyperscale and hybrid co-location).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

