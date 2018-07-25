AMD +5.9% on Q2 beats, 64% Computing and Graphics growth

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) gains 5.9% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 53% Y/Y revenue growth. Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $1.65B to $1.75B (consensus: $1.76B) and non-GAAP gross margin of about 38%, driven by Ryzen and Epyc product sales and offset by lower GPU sales in the blockchain market.Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $670M (+37% Y/Y, +26% Q/Q) due to higher semi-custom and server revenue.

Revenue breakdown: Computing and Graphics revenue was $1.09B (+64% Y/Y, -3% Q/Q); driven by strong Radeon sales and continued growth of Ryzen with the sequential drop coming from lower GPU revenue from blockchain. Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $670M (+37% Y/Y, +26% Q/Q) due to higher semi-custom and server revenue.

Key metrics: Gross margin, 37% (+3 percentage points); operating expense, $467M (+78M); operating income, $186M (+$163M); R&D spend, $375M; MG&A spend, $142M; cash and equivalents, $983M.

