PayPal falls after Q2 beats by a penny; boosts forecast and new stock buyback

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) posts Q2 adjusted EPS 58 cents, beating consensus by a penny, vs. 46 cents a year ago.

Q2 non-GAAP free cash flow negative $170M compares with positive cash flow $747M.

PYPL falls 3.9% in after-hours trading; that follows a gain of 20% in the last three months.

For Q3 PayPal sees revenue of $3.62B-$3.67B and adjusted EPS of 53c-55c.

Raises full year revenue and adjusted EPS forecast--sees revenue $15.3B-$15.5B and adjusted EPS $2.32-$2.35.

During Q2 7.7M active accounts added, with net new accounts up 18%.

PayPal processed $139B in total payment volume in Q2, up 29% Y/Y.

Person-to-person volume rose 50% to more than $33B, and represented about 24% of Q2 TPV. In the quarter, Venmo processed more than $14B of TPV, up 78% from the same period last year.

Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 21.3% from 21.0% Y/Y.

PayPal's board authorized a new program to repurchase up to $10B in common stock, which will become effective after its previous $5B stock repurchase program is completed. Under that program $2.7B remained available at Q2 end.

